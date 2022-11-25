In the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg, a fire broke out in one of the rooms in an eight-room communal apartment. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the city.

“The message about the fire was received at 22:15. The fire occurred on Nastavnikov Avenue. Rescuers immediately went to the scene, — noted in the department.

It is noted that one of the rooms on an area of ​​​​15 square meters caught fire. m. In this case, the fire to the arrival of the fire service spread throughout the area of ​​the premises.

At 22:56 the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties.

Four units of equipment and 17 personnel were involved in the elimination of the fire from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As Izvestia found out, a woman and two children were rescued from the fire. They inhaled carbon monoxide and required medical attention.

Earlier, on November 23, it was reported that rescuers eliminated an open fire in a hostel in Solnechnogorsk. It was noted that the fire enveloped a three-story building in the village of Dubrovka, no casualties were reported.

During the extinguishing of the fire, about 200 people were evacuated from the building. The fire was assigned an increased difficulty rank.