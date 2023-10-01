Twelve Dutch firefighters practiced fighting and preventing wildfires in Catalonia last week. Longer periods of drought and heat are becoming more common. This increases the risk of such a sometimes unstoppable conflagration, also in the Netherlands. To combat this more easily, they practice with a self-lit forest fire. “A small fire can quickly have a major impact.”
