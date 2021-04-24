The fire at the warehouse in Yekaterinburg has been completely extinguished, the process of spilling and dismantling the burnt objects has been completed. On Saturday, April 24, the press service reported. Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk Region…

“At 23:00, during a fire in the city of Yekaterinburg, the spilling and dismantling of the burnt structures were completed. A complete retreat was given from the place of the fire, ”the message says.

As reported Ura.ruAt about 16:26 local time, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a message about a fire on Kosmonavtov Avenue – a fire occurred in a warehouse with rubber products and a frozen structure. Four minutes later, the first fire and rescue units arrived at the scene.

42 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 12 pieces of equipment started extinguishing. The process of eliminating the fire was complicated due to the strong smoke and the large combustible load of the facility. A fire extinguishing headquarters was also deployed at the site of the fire.

