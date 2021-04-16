Rescuers extinguished a fire at the “Nevskaya Manufactory” in St. Petersburg, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the city.

“As of 23:00 Moscow time on April 16, the fire has been completely extinguished,” the department said on Friday, April 16.

It is noted that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will check the fire site every two hours until 07:00 on Saturday, April 17.

The fire began in the afternoon on April 12, the extinguishing did not stop for several days. The fire spread to all six floors of the production building, the area of ​​the fire was 10 thousand square meters. m.

As a result of the incident, the commander of the 64th fire rescue unit died, three more firefighters were injured.

According to one of the versions, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electrical room, arson is also not excluded.

On the fact of the incident, two criminal cases were initiated: one under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”), the other – under clause “c” part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).