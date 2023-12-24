Malagrotta fire, ban on outdoor sports within a 6 km radius

Ban on outdoor sporting activities within a 6 km radius from the site of the fire that broke out yesterday in the Malagrotta waste treatment plant, ban on the collection and consumption of food products of plant origin produced in the area and ban on grazing and scratching of farmyard animals. This is what the ordinance of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, provides. The mayor's act also underlines ''the recommendation to limit outdoor activities, with particular attention to those of a recreational nature'' and that of ''keep the windows closed in case of persistent and smelly fumes''. '.

In case of emergency we invite you to contact the Single Emergency Number 112 or the 24-hour Operations Room of the Civil Protection of Rome Capital on the toll-free number 800 854 854 or on 06 67109200. ''In the affected area, as a precaution, interruptions to electricity, gas and water – we read – Air monitoring by Arpa Lazio may have been activated''.

Malagrotta fire, the Valle Galeria Committee: “Stop the other plants too”

After the fire in the Malagrotta area “we say a stop to other plants in the Galeria Valley and ask for more stringent controls on the safety of the existing plants and the development of an evacuation plan in the event of an accident with a domino effect”: this was asked in a of note is the Valle Galeria Libera Committee, committed to the redevelopment of the Malagrotta area, which defined the fire as “yet another announced disaster”. The Committee also reiterated “the need for small plants to avoid major accidents” even if “unfortunately the projects planned in our territory continue their process unabated”.

Malagrotta, fire at the landfill put out

The fire was put out exploded yesterday in the Malagrotta landfill thanks to the work of the Fire Brigade which continued throughout the night. Tankers were also sent to the site from the commands of Latina, Rieti and Viterbo to guarantee water support for the teams' launches. Also sent teams from neighboring regions. The Fire Brigade is now cooling down all the areas involved in the fire to prevent it from starting again.

Rome, a 900-ton waste silo burns in Malagrotta. Fear of the consequences

Burn the Malagrotta landfillthe waste disposal plant waste Of Rome and province. This time it is the one who is engulfed in flames Tmb 1 – precisely a Silo inside -, which was saved in the fire that, in June 2022, attacked the Tmb 2: a structure that is capable of treating 900 tons per day of waste. There are police, carabinieri, firefighters and 118 health workers present on site. There are no injuries, but that doesn't mean there is little concern: at the risk of going The already fragile collection system is in trouble and waste disposal of the Capital, already suffering in these festive days. The Tmb 1 plant is capable of treating 600 tons of waste per day. “We are waiting to hear the extent of the damage, even if it seems certain that the plant will not be able to be operational for a long time to be determined. It is the second plant in order of importance for the waste treatment in Romewhere Ama delivers around 650 tonnes of waste every day, for a total of 200 thousand tonnes/year.

It certainly is a event not without consequences on the regular conduct of waste management activities, in a period in which production increases”, says the councilor for Agriculture and Waste Cycling of the Municipality of Rome, Sabrina Alfonsi who arrived at the site of the fire. “We immediately took action with the company for minimize the impact of this event, identifying alternative outlets to secure waste disposal in the coming days. Also underway assessments of any interventions to be adopted to safeguard the health of citizens. The Civil Protection Department of Rome Capital has already prepared a recommendation to keep the windows closed for homes within a radius of one kilometer from the fire – he adds -. In the next few hours, the operational committee will be convened with civil protection and the bodies involved to define any further interventions that may be necessary”. Meanwhile, while waiting for Arpa's findings on air quality, the advice to citizens is to “keep the windows closed“.

