Eyewitnesses filmed a fire at a coke and gas plant in Vidnoye near Moscow

The fire that occurred at the coke plant in Vidnoye near Moscow was filmed. The footage was published in the community “Overheard | Prominent” in “In contact with”.

The fact that an explosion occurred in the workshop of the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant was reported earlier on March 5. According to rescuers, a pumping column with benzene caught fire, and the entire building was engulfed in flames. The area of ​​the fire was 200 square meters, as a result of the incident, no one was injured.