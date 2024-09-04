Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 1:27 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people in west London in 2017, has blamed the British government, the city council and the developers for the horrific incident. With the publication on Wednesday, seven years after the fire, the investigation has been carried out by the British government, the city council and the developers.

This content is exclusive for subscribers



