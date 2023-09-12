The fire ant has arrived in Europe: first sighting in Sicily. 88 nests found

The fire ant, one of the most invasive species in the world, has also landed in Italy. The alarm was raised by a study by the Spanish Institute of Evolutionary Biology, in which the University of Parma and the University of Catania also collaborated, published in the journal Current Biology.

According to biologists, 88 nests have been identified in Sicily, near Syracuse: this is the first official sighting in Europe after the species has already managed to spread across a large part of the globe.

The fire ant owes its nickname to its best-known characteristic: its stings are very painful and can even cause serious allergic reactions. Also known as the warrior ant, the Solenopsis invicta species can spread extremely rapidly, in Italy as in the rest of the continent, with significant impacts on ecosystems, agriculture and human health.

“The main types of damage to humans concern electrical and communications equipment, and agriculture,” said Mattia Menchetti of Ibe, who led the study, in an interview with ANSA. This ant species “also has an important impact on natural ecosystems: it is in fact a generalist predator, and in the places where it settles it causes a decrease in the diversity of invertebrates and small vertebrates. Furthermore, thanks to the venom contained in their sting and the colonies that can reach hundreds of thousands of individuals, they can also have an impact on young, weak or sick animals.”

Native to South America, the species spread rapidly, moving with the wind and with the help of humans. The ant thus managed to colonize Australia, China, the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States in less than a century.

After seeing some photos taken in Sicily, they went to the site. They found 88 nests in an area of ​​4.7 hectares, each inhabited by many thousands of worker ants. Speaking with the inhabitants of the area, the authors of the study also discovered that the first painful stings date back to at least 2019. The researchers were unable to determine how exactly the ant arrived in Italy, but after analyzing its DNA they reached the conclusion that this particular population probably comes from the United States or China. The study indicates that approximately 7% of the European continent and 50% of European cities have conditions suitable for the spread of the fire ant.