it is now thetree of discord what it should get to St. Peter’s Square to decorate the square during the Christmas festivities. L’silver firdonated by Abruzzo, but actually in the territory of Molise, would be of a rare species and, therefore, for the moment it has been cut suspended. In fact, today the vehicles that arrived in the fir forest of Monte Castel Barone, between Agnone (Isernia) and Rosello (Chieti), were blocked. The Colonel of the forestry Carabinieri Gianluca Grossi, provincial commander of Isernia, announced that the municipal administrations of Rosello and Agnone have requested the suspension of cutting operations pending authorizations from the Molise Region, since the fir is a species subjected to strict environmental constraints.

To mobilize in defense of the tree was first Dario Rapinolawyer and nature photographer, who geolocated the fir tree in question, definitively clarifying that it belongs to Molise and not to Abruzzo and that therefore permissions are missing and, for now, it won’t be cut. Two years ago, when this gift to the Vatican was announced, Rapino had written a letter to Pope Francis. «I still have the receipt of the letter from the letter – says the environmentalist – dated 15 September 2020. I write it as soon as the mayor of Rosello makes it official that for Christmas 2022 the Municipality would donate a silver fir to the Vatican. I still didn’t know which fir tree it was, but I had an exchange of jokes with the mayor because the only white fir trees in Rosello are those from the Riserva and cannot be cut. From here I begin the research and I understand that, since there are no silver firs outside the Reserve, the cutting would have concerned the specimens of Montecastelbarono in the countryside of Agnone».

The photographer thought of directly raising awareness of Pope Francis who wrote the encyclical Laudato si’ on the care of creation. «I asked him to intervene so that he wouldn’t allow an ancient tree to be removed from the territory for all the functions it performs in the ecosystem. But I still await the answer».

It’s not the first time that the Christmas tree that graces St. Peter’s Square is at center of controversy. In 1989, with Pope John Paul II, there was the risk of not seeing the tree decorated due to the protests of Austrian environmentalists (the fir was supposed to come from there) and also during the pontificate of Joseph Ratzinger, an appeal from the WWF of the Calabria, the region that year affected by the Christmas gift in the Vatican.