The International Federation of Journalists (FIP) has published on Monday its 34th Annual Report on journalists and workers of the media killed, corresponding to the year 2024, where it has documented the death of 122 professionals, including 14 women journalists.

This has been announced by the Federation, which calls for the United Nations Member States to adopt “urgently” the International Convention on the Security and Independence of journalists, promoted by FIP, to “end impunity for the murders of journalists worldwide.”

«This year is one of the MORE DE MORTIFIEROS FOR Journalistsand Palestine is, by far, the most dangerous country for the second consecutive year. Despite our repeated calls and warnings, Israel has continued the massacre of journalists in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. Israel’s crimes against journalists should not be unpunished, “said FIP President Dominique Pradalié.

As explained by the organization, in 2024, the mortality rate of journalists in the Middle East and the Arab world was “terrible”, when reaching A total of 77 murdersmost due to the war in Gaza and in Lebanon. He has also highlighted that 22 journalists were killed in Asia and Pacific, ten in Africa, nine in America and four in Europe.









In this scenario, the FIP has pressed the stories of five journalists from different regions. «Their deaths illustrate the dangers faced by media professionals worldwide. These are just five stories of the 122 detailed In the report «, he explained.

Regarding Alejandro Martínez Noguez, he explained that he was 57 years old and was known as ‘The Son of Lone Llanero’. He was a journalist from the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, recognized for his coverage of police and local crime stories. On August 4, 2024, some strangers shot him and killed him while he was on the road, returning from informing about a traffic accident near the city of Celaya.

Sudanese journalist Hanan Adam She was killed with her brotherYoussef Adam, when the Paramilitary Support Forces of Fast Support (RSF) broke into their home in Wad Al-Asha, state of Al-Gezira, on December 8, 2024. It was a correspondent for Al-Midan, a local newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party of Sudan, and was known for its reports on the growing violence in the country, “where journalists have become increasingly targe prominent

Myat Thu, known as Phoe Thiha, was a journalist of the democratic voice of Burma and collaborator of the Western News online media, which covered the civil war of Myanmar and the “oppression” of the Military Board. He was arrested on September 22, 2022 by publications in social networks critical of the Board and was arrested without trial. On January 31, 2024, FEU executed by two military of the Light Infantry Battalion 378 in Mrauk-U, Rakhine state.

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, 27, died in Russian captivity on September 19, 2024, while she was transferred from the Taganrog Preventive Detention Center to Moscow as part of An exchange of prisoners. Roshchyna was an independent research journalist who worked with Ukrainian media such as Hromadske and Ukrainska Pravda.

Finally, Eman El-Shanti, 36, was a Palestinian journalist and announcer of Al-Aqsa Radio, killed on December 11, 2024 in an Israeli air attack against the Al-Malash Tower residential building in Sheikh Radwan, Ciudad de Gaza. The attack He also killed her husband and his three children. El-Shanti was the presenter of The Origin of the Story and collaborated with the AJ+ of Al Jazeera platform, documenting the realities of life in Gaza.