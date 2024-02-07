The Finns were effective – Jesse Puljujärvi returned to the NHL arena

Vancouver defeated Carolina, even though the Finns had a point pace.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the New Jersey Devils beat the Colorado Avalanche 5–3 on their home ice.

The goal score of the match was opened right at the beginning of the first period by Colorado, who lead the Finnish scoring market in the NHL. Mikko Rantanen.

Colorado's luck didn't last long, as New Jersey tied the scores less than a minute after Rantanen's goal, and Colorado had to wait until the final set for the next goal.

Playing in a New Jersey jersey Erik Haula in turn grabbed the serve first by Dawson Mercer from the 3–1 hit in the second set, and in the very last seconds of the match, the Finn sealed the Final Scores with an empty net.

of Colorado Artturi Lehkonen recorded an assist Cale Makarin 3-2 reduction in the final set of the match. by Samuel Girard managed to equalize right after, but New Jersey skated John Marino In the 18th minute, he missed again.

Justus Annunen was in Colorado's starting lineup for the second time this season and made 26 of 30 saves.

Rantanen's goal of the night was the 28th of the season, and he also has 39 assists.

Haula has accumulated power 11+14 and Lehkonen 3+6.

of Colorado To Nathan MacKinnon the loss was particularly bitter, as his 14-game point streak was broken.

Vancouver The Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes despite the Finns' good performances. Vancouver won the match 3–2.

Carolina Teuvo Teräväinen assisted on his team's first goal as the Hurricanes went Jordan Martin too with a goal from the Vancouverites to take a 1–0 lead.

Sebastian Aho on the other hand, helped Carolina by leveling the situation at 2–2, after a good 18 minutes of the second period. The match was Carolina and Aho's first after the NHL star event.

However, Aho's equalizer was Carolina's last hit, and Vancouver's JT Miller completed his team's winning goal at the beginning of the third period.

Buffalo The Sabers fell in their home arena at the hands of the Dallas Stars. The Texan visitors took the victory with a score of 2–1. Buffalo's goal was guarded Ukko-Pekka Luukkonenwho made a total of 28 saves.

The whole Dallas team and especially the save with a goal Jake Oettinger came under fierce fire, when the American mollar had to fend off a fierce 47 shots for the victory. Dallas' Finnish players Roope Hintz, Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell fell short of power points despite Dallas' success.

Fresh signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins Jesse Puljujärvi skated on Tuesday night for the first time on NHL ice with his new penguin family. However, Puljujärvi, who played for less than ten minutes on the rink against the Winnipeg Jets, failed to score in his Penguins debut.

The absolute hero of the evening was the Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry, who already played his sixth clean sheet of the season on Tuesday. Jarry is in the lead in the statistics of goalkeepers this season in terms of clean sheets. Buffalo's Luukkonen is tied for fourth place on the same list with three clean sheets.

Pittsburgh won 3–0. He scored the opening goal in the first period Kris Letang and the latter two were born in the second set with superiority Jeff Carter's and Bryan Rustin from pallets.