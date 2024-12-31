The Finnish Police announced this Tuesday that it has imposed a ban on seven members from traveling abroad of the tanker crew Eagle Swhom it considers suspects of alleged sabotage of the five submarine cables that were damaged last week in the Baltic Sea.

“The travel ban is a less severe coercive measure limiting personal freedom than arrest, and is imposed to ensure that the criminal investigation is not compromised and that those involved can be located during the investigation,” he explained in a statement. Elina Katajamäkiinspector at the Finnish National Investigation Bureau (KRP).

According to Katajamäki, as investigations into the incident continue, the KRP keep collecting new informationso it is possible that the number of crew members subject to this prohibition will change.

The Finnish Police also reported that this Tuesday they were able to resume their underwater investigations in the place where the cables were damaged, after suspending them due to bad weather conditions.

Suspicious drag marks

In the first underwater inspection, the researchers found a drag mark from a “tens of kilometers” long on the seabed next to the submarine cables that would support the hypothesis of sabotage as the cause of the breakdown.





Likewise, they continued with the interrogations of the twenty crew members of the oil tanker, which was confiscated by the Finnish authorities after the incident and remains anchored next to the port of Porvoo (southern of the country), escorted by a Coast Guard patrol boat.

In addition to being confiscated, the Customs Service has withheld the 35,000 tons of fuel that the ship was carrying, as it suspects that it belongs to the so-called “Russian shadow fleet”, used by Moscow to circumvent the restrictions imposed by Western powers on its oil exports.

The Eagle S tanker, registered in the Cook Islands and owned by a Dubai shipping companyis suspected of having damaged the Estlink 2 underwater electrical cable between Finland and Estonia and four nearby telecommunications cables with its anchor.

It is not the first incident

The Finnish authorities believe that the ship, if it had not been stopped by the Coast Guard, could have also damaged the other electrical cable that connects both countries, the Estlink 1and the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

This is the third case of possible sabotage of Finnish infrastructure since the Nordic country joined NATO, which raises suspicions that it may be hybrid attacks instigated by Russia as retaliation. EFE