The Finnish NHL goalkeeper’s save was astonishing: “My jaw dropped so low that it must have hit the ground”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shone against the New York Rangers.

NHL goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen a wonderful stick save dazzled even his teammates.

The Finnish star of the Buffalo Sabers miraculously stretched his stick in front of the puck, when the New York Rangers With Jimmy Vesey had an empty net in front of him at the beginning of the third period.

“Sometimes you’re lucky, sometimes you’re not. As a goalkeeper, you try to follow the game as long as you can, and now he shot at my stick. It’s great that the save was successful, but I won’t try to get into such situations in the near future”, Luukkonen said for the NHL.

Luukkonen’s teammate, the man of two goals Alex Tuch described the Finn’s parade rescue as the fight of the year.

“I watched the situation on the bench, and my jaw dropped so low that it must have hit the ground,” Tuch said.

Buffalo won the match 5–1, and Luukkonen, who saved his third consecutive win, got in the way of the puck 25 times. Sabers head coach Don Granato according to Luukkonen had praised his teammates after the match, who made it easy for him to play.

“You can’t help but laugh at that comment,” Granato said, referring to Luukkonen’s parade rescue.

Only about a month ago, Luukkonen, who played his first clean sheet in his NHL career, kept a clean sheet for almost 50 minutes, until Mika Zibanejad struck with the superiority of Rangers’ only remaining hit.

Rangers Finnish striker Kaapo Kako was injured at the end of the second period after falling on his left leg in an ominous way next to the wing. The severity of the injury will be revealed in more detailed examinations.