Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Political Consultations Committee between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland held its first meeting last Thursday at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, from the State side, and from the Finnish side, Kai Sur, Undersecretary of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Foreign and Security Policy.

The two sides reviewed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, and discussed opportunities to strengthen relations and open new horizons for joint cooperation, including in the fields of economic development, technology, climate change, international peace, and mediation. The two sides agreed on specific steps that would enhance and expand the scope of trade and economic relations, including ways to deepen trade relations and promote entrepreneurship.

The two sides affirmed their joint commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change and enhancing climate security, and discussed concrete initiatives for cooperation on these issues in the run-up to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its 28th session (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE during the year 2023 in Expo City. Dubai.

The committee reviewed the global political situation, including the latest regional developments in the Middle East and Europe. The two sides expressed their common commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the role that regional and international organizations can play in this regard.

The Committee concluded its work by emphasizing the importance of tangible and actionable results of its consultations and ensuring the achievement of agreed goals through a continuous review process.

It is worth noting that the total non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Finland increased by 9.5 percent between 2020 and 2021, and currently stands at $274.7 million. The UAE has had diplomatic relations with Finland since 1975.