The Finnish economy Etla: The year 2021 will put an end to the corona crisis – “Bars fill up and Gran Canaria invites”

After the interest rate crisis, economic policy is moving from a stimulus phase to an adjustment phase. “The government is likely to schedule adjustments to the upturn ahead.”

Year 2021 marks the end of the interest rate crisis, and the Finnish economy will wake up by the summer, estimates the Business Research Institute Etla. The coroner vaccine is the most crucial factor in halting the economic downturn.

Etla expects that after the interest rate crisis, economic policy will move from a stimulus phase to an adjustment phase. The transition is unlikely to be politically easy. The research institute predicts that the government will likely make adjustments to the upcoming boom.

“The recovery is characterized by bars filling up and Gran Canaria inviting, so hardware stores and giants are quieting down. However, from the point of view of the growth factors, the happy phase will not last long, ”reminds Etla’s CEO Aki Kangasharju in the bulletin.

According to him, the long-term growth potential in Finland is only in the order of one and a half percent. Unless it gets faster, there is a painful public sector adjustment program ahead.

Etla has put together at the end of the year, its researchers’ estimates of the development costs and phenomena that will emerge next year, which have been accelerated or slowed down by the end of the corona year.

Researchers believe it is justified that the coroner vaccine is the most decisive factor in halting the economic downturn. Without a vaccine that is perceived to be reliable, there is too much fog of uncertainty left in people’s behavior that cannot be seen inside.

“It is an extremely great thing that the negative vaccine in Finland had started to level off even before the corona broke out. The patient work in which the authorities have maintained amazing serenity has borne fruit, ”says Etla’s Research Manager, MD. Martti Kulvik.

According to him, the social significance of work is revealed only now, in retrospect and as a surprise to everyone.

The Finnish economy overall survived the corona year with fewer fears. According to Etla’s forecast group, Finland’s economic decline this year was among the smallest in Europe.

The industry has outperformed expectations. Production in the electrical and electronics industry has continued to grow, and the manufacture of machinery and equipment has outperformed European controls.

“The forest industry will regenerate as paper production decreases, but cardboard and board production capacity increases accordingly. The shipyard industry will also be saved thanks to an effective vaccine, ”lists Etla’s Forecast Manager Markku Lehmus.

In the world economy According to Etla researchers, the change of power in the United States will bring a more stable operating environment for companies. The new US administration Joe Biden re-establish relations with its old allies, and a warming of the gap with the EU is also expected.

The president can be seen as a kind of positive news for 2020 Donald Trumpin departure.

In the coming year, Etla also expects clear productivity growth from the digital leap seen in various areas of the economy. The digital economy in Finland grew as teleworking and e-commerce accelerated development.

“In addition, European companies are promised better opportunities to compete in the market as both the EU and the US take strong action to curb the abuse of the dominant position of technology giants,” says Etla’s research director. Heli Koski.