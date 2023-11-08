The Finnish basketball champion put the wind in the wind – made almost two million in income with wind power

Teemu Loikkanen’s role was modest in Kouvola’s Kouvoi gold team 19 years ago. Now the country manager of a giant renewable energy company is working as Kymenlaakso’s number two incomer.

OX2’s Finland– country manager Teemu Loikkanen earned 1.96 million euros in the tax year 2022. The majority of the income, more than 1.71 million, was the result of the Swedish company’s listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

“I sold some of my shares and also invested elsewhere to spread the risk,” Loikkanen, 43, says.

To a layman’s eyes, the risk does not seem great. Focusing on the growth sector, i.e. renewable energy, OX2 is a big factor in the whole of Europe and has already extended its tentacles as far as Australia.

A defector jumped on the OX2 bandwagon in 2013, when the company, which until then only operated in Sweden, expanded to Finland. Loikkanen already had a long career behind him as a renewable energy entrepreneur.

“The company had 30 employees then. Now there are already 500 of us and 100 in Finland as well.”

Loikkanen currently leads the company’s Baltic operations in addition to Finland. Over the years, OX2 has expanded its scale all the way to offshore wind power, solar energy and electricity storage.

“Our share of the Finnish wind power market is the largest in the last five years, about 15 percent.”

Two-meter-tall men tussle in Tapiola in October 2002. Teemu Loikkanen in the picture in the middle defending Heikki Zitting of Hongan who is holding the ball. Another Kouvo player is the current MP Ville Kaunisto.

Two meters The KTP graduate did not quite reach the top as a basketball player, although he played in junior national teams and won the men’s Finnish championship in Kouvola Kouvoi’s shirt in the spring of 2004. In Kouvoi’s first division team, Loikkanen was at his best among the best players in the entire series.

Active playing stopped shortly after the championship.

“Koris was a nice hobby for me, I never did it with gritted teeth. Working life and playing in the SM series was an unnecessarily difficult combination. And the divar wasn’t the right place for it either.”

Jouni Grönroosin the stars of the champion team he coached were, among others, the current member of parliament Ville Kaunisto (kok), Estonian national team coach Jukka Toijala and Anssi Kinnaslampi – all players who reached the Finnish men’s national team.

“The championship was a memorable experience, even though my own role was not a strange one. Above all, I learned about leadership and the culture of winning, what it takes.”

Teemu Loikkanen is satisfied to be able to do work that is in line with his own values.

A defector especially emphasizes the American reinforcement of the team by Marcus Grant will to win.

“Marcus Grant’s desire to win was forever remembered. His game didn’t necessarily go well in the winter, but when the sun started to shine a little in the spring, suddenly he was setting an example for others and was always the first in the hall.”

“Once I asked what’s wrong with you, and Marcus just said that the playoffs are about to start. That we have to. The guy suddenly became completely different,” Loikkanen recalls.

Now Loikkanen leads his own troops partly with the lessons learned from team sports.

“The principles are the same: Nothing comes easy. The company needs different people for different roles and the utilization of everyone’s strengths. Everyone needs to be allowed to be who they are.”

Working with renewable energy gives Loikkanen something else.

“It is important to do something that is in line with your own values. Creating sustainable development is part of the meaning of work.”

“The energy system has to be changed because of climate change. There are so many opportunities for growth in this job.”

Kouvoi’s golden team in spring 2004. Teemu Loikkanen in the back row, second player from the left. Next to Loikkanen’s left side is the team’s star player Marcus Grant.

A defector is not the first Finnish basketball player to succeed in the business world. Only Kouvoi’s former teammates have previously reached the top of the tax records Sami Laaksonen and Tomi Hautala.

“Isn’t there a saying that basketball is a game for smart people. Was there any point in that throw,” Loikkanen laughs.

After his playing career, Loikkanen, who now lives in Kotka, was on the board and manager of the KTP league team for some time.

“It was left when the children were born,” says the father of two teenage basketball players.

“Your nature is such that if you’re involved in something, you have to give it your all. Koris is a fun unifying factor with children. You don’t have to forcefully come up with things to do together.”