For Finland, a fence on the border with the Russian Federation is not enough; fortifications should be rebuilt. He shared this opinion in his author’s column in the newspaper. Suomen Kuvalehti Finnish Ambassador to Washington Mikko Hautala.

According to him, the trenches and dugouts preserved from the times of two world wars may be perceived as consigned to history, but this is not so.

“In fact, the importance of fortification has never gone away, although it has taken a backseat in the post-Cold War world,” he noted.

The ambassador added that the construction of fortifications could be advisable in peacetime, since the construction of these structures requires many resources and takes months of work.

Hautala indicated that he considers this topic “at least worthy of discussion”, since in this way the Finnish authorities could also support companies in the construction industry that are currently in trouble. At the same time, tens of thousands of Finns took part in the construction of the Salpalinha defensive line in the 1940s, the ambassador recalled.

The length of Salpaligna was more than 1 thousand km, it extended from the Gulf of Finland to Salla in Lapland. After the Second World War, most of the buildings were filled up or dismantled, but some survived and were restored in the early 2000s and dismantled as museum exhibits.

On February 28, Finland began construction of a fence on the border with the Russian Federation. Workers began cutting down trees on both sides of the Imatra border crossing. On the same day, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the construction of a fence in Finland on the border with Russia a primitive method. He called the fence a sham. By autumn, the Finnish side had built the first trial section with a length of 3 km. In winter, the Finns plan to start building the next 70 km of fence.