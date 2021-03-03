Finnish skier Yoni Mäki, who participated in a skirmish with Russian Alexander Bolshunov at the World Cup in Lahti, accused sports journalist Dmitry Guberniev of baseness. His words are quoted by Ilta-Sanomat.

Mäki said that he heard Guberniev call the father of the skier Tero Mäki an asshole, and noted that he expected this after the situation in Lahti. “It doesn’t surprise me that something like this comes from this country. Sorry. It’s low. It’s okay if they get shit on my head. But what goes to the father is not normal, ”he counted.

On March 1, Tero Mäki summed up the team sprint at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. According to him, the Finnish national team has scalped the Russian athletes who came to the finish line third. In response, Guberniev criticized him.

On January 24, at the finish of the relay at the World Cup stage, a skirmish occurred between Bolshunov and Myaki. Finn cut Bolshunov, and the Russian pushed his opponent and hit him with a stick. After the finish, Bolshunov knocked Maki off his feet. Later, the Russian athlete admitted that he regretted the act.