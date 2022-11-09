The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that the fingerprint and signature on the identity card must be available for those who have reached the age of 15 to accept passport renewal, and the authority’s electronic services must be used to submit the renewal request, which is the authority’s website and smart application, while only special cases are accepted. Through customer happiness centers.

She stated that a request to update the personal data on the identity card (personal photo, fingerprint and signature) can be submitted through the main service centers, and the expired passport is returned to the customer in the event of a valid visa for a foreign country, with a pledge to deliver a passport after the expiry date of the visa.

The authority stated within the procedures for the renewal of expired passports service, that its implementation requires three steps, which are registration and creating an account through the smart services system, submitting the application and paying the fees, and receiving the passport.

And she indicated that there are several conditions when submitting a passport renewal request, namely providing an identity number for the customer, and that the citizen is added to the family book, and customers must follow the instructions and requirements sent to them during the course of the transaction, in order to avoid canceling the activation of the request, and the expired passport is handed over to a representative of a company Delivery before collecting the renewed passport.

To renew a passport for those over the age of 15, the fingerprint and signature on the identity card associated with the customer are required.

And she indicated on her website that the time for issuing the passport electronically is 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request that satisfies the conditions, and the issuance fee is 50 dirhams, the fees for electronic services are 10 dirhams, and the delivery fees are 15 dirhams.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security has set 10 rules and conditions for a personal photo when renewing the passport. The photo must be recent, the background of the photo is white, the hands do not appear above the shoulders, the eyes are open, the photo does not contain a frame, and the width of the photo is 40-35 mm. . When taking the photo, glasses must not be worn, the face must be straight, the facial features clear, and the photo must not be manipulated or using photo editors.

For its part, the UAE digital government stated that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports provides a round-the-clock passport renewal service at the airport, adding that in 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the opening of an office at Sharjah International Airport. To provide passport renewal services to citizens.

She indicated that UAE citizens can apply for the issuance or renewal of passports, or to replace lost or damaged passports through several channels, including: the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – the Nationality Section, the electronic portal for citizenship and residence (eChannels), and the passport issuance service for citizens Online – Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, in addition to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.

She pointed out that if a citizen is outside the country and his passport has expired, or for some reason his passport has been lost or damaged, he can contact the country’s representative missions represented in its embassies and consulates abroad to obtain a new passport.

She pointed out that parents of UAE citizens can obtain passports for their newborns through the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service package, which allows the issuance of all identification documents for the identity of the newborn, such as the birth certificate, passport, Emirates ID card at the same time.

