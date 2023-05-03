He Paris Saint-Germain He hit the table on Tuesday by suspending his superstar ​for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabiaalso opening a disciplinary procedure against the Ballon d’Or, each time closer to a departure at the end of the season.

The divorce seems almost definitive between the 35-year-old Argentine and the Parisian club: with a contract that expires in June, the world champion will be separated “for several days”, according to a source familiar with the dossier, and his future seems to have to be written far away from the French capital.

(James Rodríguez, ‘the story ended’: hard decision complicates the future of ’10’)(Piqué and Clara Chía ‘won’: unexpected effect of the visit to Shakira’s children)

More sanctions

“The optional year present in your contract will therefore not be executed”, the newspaper manages to assure L’Equipe.

“He cannot train, he cannot play and he will not receive his salary during the time of the disciplinary procedure,” continued the source close to the dossier, refusing however to specify the duration of his suspension. According to various media such as RMC and L’Equipe, she would be set in two weeks.

Another source close to the club indicated that management “probably” will suspend Messi for two weeks, adding that “nobody is above the institution.”

The reason, an express trip to Saudi Arabia made in recent hours by the Argentine striker, who left after Sunday’s defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1 (3-1) and missed PSG training on Monday.

He hasn’t been the only one

In 2019, neymar He was negotiating his return to Barcelona and did not show up for PSG, for which he was fined 375,000 euros.

Kylian Mbappe, In 2019, he was late for a talk with DT, Thomas Tuchel, he was fined 180,000 euros.

(Gerard Piqué’s awkward moment with Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi)

Sports