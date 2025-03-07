The new Sanctioning regime of the Housing Law approved by him Governmentdesigned among other reasons to pursue the fraudulent use of seasonal rental, has evaporated the offer of this type of leases in Barcelona and its metropolitan area. As recognized by the director of the Catalan consumer agency, Isidor Garciathe first wave of inspections in real estate has not detected a single announcement of temporary rentals. The high position of the Generalitat made these statements within the framework of a day organized by approach XXI at the headquarters of the Urban Property Chamber of Barcelona.

After carrying out about 40 inspections in the city and the main cities of its conurbation “no seasonal housing lease offer has been found.” “We detect containment, not a paralysis”Garcia said. This “retraction” could be due, as argued, for the firms to place the units destined for seasonal rental. They could also link to the fact that many owners “prefer to sell rather than rent.”

The director of the public agency indicated at all times that it was an initial sampling that, at the end of its execution, will have carried out about 100 inspections in real estate companies in the area. The surveillance task will be carried out with a dozen inspectors.

Garcia also explained that to control the observance of the regulations, it will be important that the tenants present “complaints” in case they are subject to alleged frauds, such as charging them the collection of fees in habitual housing contracts.

The sanctioning regime, agreed between the PSC and the commoncontemplate a battery of fines ranging from 90.001 to 900,000 euros. The sanctions will be imposed in case of setting the rent by 30% above the top marked by the reference price index, in case of signing a contract without purpose – this assumption is aimed at pursuing the fraudulent use of seasonal rental – or by loading management expenses to the tenant.

At the same time, it includes a modification of the Catalan consumer code to punish the realization of abusive practices by companies or professionals involved in the provision of real estate services.

The fines will only apply to the new contracts signed from the entry into force of the standard.

The approval of this sanctioning regime was the Condition imposed at the time by the party leading Jéssica Albiach To continue negotiating regional budgets, currently extended. Although the Autonomous Executive of Salvador Illa resigned to renew the accounts before ERC’s refusal, the fines of the Housing Law with the leftist training agreed anyway.

Following the application of the conventional rental stops, a rebound of seasonal rentals was detected as output used by owners to escape price control. Currently, the stocks Of the income governs in 271 municipalities where more than seven million people live, 90% of the population residing in the community.