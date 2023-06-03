Genoa – Road fines continue to represent a treasure trove for local authorities, with municipalities seeing grow revenue guaranteed by the penalties for violations of the highway code, to the point that in the main 20 Italian cities alone the value of the fines is close to half a billion euros.

The data comes from Codacons, which carried out a research examining the reporting relating to the proceeds of road fines which, by law, local authorities must present to the Government by 31 May of each year. Numbers are those on fines fueled by the speed camera control system, tools on which, however, as recalled by Simone Baldelli, former president of the Consumer Commission and expert on road penalties, formal regulation, expected for 12 years, is still missing in Italy.

“With over 151.5 million euros in revenues in 2022, Milan is the Italian city that earns the most thanks to sanctions for violations of the Highway Code – explains Codacons, which compared the data of all the Italian capitals. – In second place is Piazza Roma, with 133 million euros, and much more distant we find Florence (46 million euros), Bologna (43 million) and Turin (about 40 million). Among the capitals that record the lowest proceeds, on the other hand, we find Catanzaro, with just over 812 thousand euros collected in 2022, and Aosta (917 thousand euros).

Campobasso is missing, a municipality whose reporting, the association informs, was not published on the Ministry’s website by 31 May. Considering only the top 20 Italian cities, the proceeds of road fines reached the remarkable figure of 547 million euroswith a growth of 37.4% compared to 2021.

But Codacons has also made another discovery: analyzing the reporting provided by the Municipalities, it turns out that it is Florence “the Italian queen of speed cameraswith revenues of 23.2 million euros in 2022. Milan follows with 12.9 million fines for speed cameras, and Genoa with 10.7 million. In Naples, the fines imposed by speed cameras guaranteed proceeds of just 18,700 euros”.

The consumers’ association then compared the proceeds of 2021 with those of last year: it emerges that Potenza is the city that has seen the revenues grow the most, going from 1.1 million euros in 2021 to 3.7 million last year, an increase of 224%. Followed by Palermo (+164%) and Florence (+120%).

“The recovery of car traffic after the pandemic period has certainly had an impact on the sharp increase in fines, but the data show that serious critical issues remain regarding the use of speed cameras, often placed on the roads in a completely incorrect way for the sole purpose of cash register and use Italian motorists as real ATMs” – says the president of Codacons, Charles Rienzi.

On the fines front, “there is still a lot to do” according to Simone Baldelli, who asks to “regulate, after more than 12 years of waiting, the use of speed cameras, which too often seem to be used more to raise money than for safety” . From Consumerismo No Profit comes the proposal for a register of “civic volunteers” to assist municipalities in small road works and ensure road safety.

Speed ​​cameras in Genoa, Truzzi (Assoutenti): “It is a hidden tax for citizens”

Assoutenti denounces the risk that speed cameras are used incorrectly: “With over 10.7 million receipts in 2022, Genoa ranks third among the large Italian cities for the proceeds guaranteed by speed cameras, immediately behind Florence and Milan , but before a large metropolis like Rome – explains the president Furio Truzzi – The care of speed cameras, however, does not seem to stop the increase in road accidents, and the only thing that increases is the revenue for the municipal administration A question about Genoese data must be placed, all the more so when one considers that many speed camera fines come from at most two or three directions in the city. A real hidden tax on Genoese motorists that should make us think and should make the municipal administration think about its policies to protect the highway code. We are in favor of sanctioning incorrect citizens and guaranteeing road safety – concludes Truzzi – but motorists must not be used as ATMs to increase the income of the municipalities”.