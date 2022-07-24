When you are behind the wheel you have to take into account all traffic regulations and all those practices that, in addition to breaking the law, entail a fine. However, there is confusion about the offenses that are punishable. On many occasions, drivers are not clear whether some activities that are not apparently dangerous, such as driving under the influence of alcohol, can end up being a reason for a fine, such as the clothing or shoes you wear while driving.

Every summer the same question arises about whether driving with flip-flops is an infraction and a reason for a fine. The same goes for putting on makeup, eating, drinking, driving barefoot, going shirtless, or even sticking your elbow out the window. The truth is that by themselves they are not, but the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) warns that they can become so if they endanger the safety of the road.

What does the regulation of the DGT say



Traffic points out that to resolve this doubt it is necessary to take into account three articles of the General Traffic Regulations. In said regulation (art. 18.1) it is stated that the driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision and permanent attention when driving; as well as taking care of the proper position and that the rest of the passengers maintain it, and the proper placement of the objects or animals transported. On the other hand, article 17.1 establishes that drivers must be in a position to control their vehicles at all times, while article 3.1 refers to the manner of driving, which must be done with due diligence and precaution to avoid any damage, own or others; and strictly prohibits negligent or reckless driving.

For all these reasons, as stated, “these behaviors are not an infringement of the Regulation by themselves, but they will constitute an infringement when they impede the driver’s freedom of movement, control of the vehicle or generate danger for the driver or for the rest of the road users”. Thus, the answer is that the DGT can fine you if it detects a dangerous attitude, since “that specific activity has affected driving safety.” In addition, they point out that “common sense tells us that not wearing a shirt could cause injuries if the seat belt is activated and not wearing shoes will make it more difficult to handle the pedals.”

Shoes that are better to avoid



Therefore, there are certain shoes that can hinder driving and freedom during the handling of the pedals that the agents could consider as a dangerous attitude. In the case of flip-flops, the fastening to the foot is not complete, so total safety is not guaranteed. High-heeled shoes have uncomfortable pedal control characteristics that can lead to dangerous driving. Heels are very unstable shoes that limit the movement of the foot. The same goes for platform shoes. And it is that its height is very risky to drive since adequate contact with the pedal is not maintained. Braking becomes more complicated.

It is also not advisable for the footwear used to have decorations such as laces that can get caught with the pedal and cause a very dangerous situation in the event of braking. Another example that is not recommended are the most robust shoes that are used for more physical jobs such as construction or for sports activities such as mountain hiking, since their thickness makes proper driving difficult.