Last weekend, América gave a coup of authority on the table by overwhelmingly winning the National Classic against Chivas on the Akron stadium. Those from the Coapa nest came onto the pitch with a much higher level of play than those from Verde Valle, and those led by Fernando Ortiz showed power in attack, a speed in the transition of the ball that in the end was lethal.
One of the three scorers in the match was the Liga MX scoring leader, Henry Martin, who, as has become the custom every time he scores in a National Classic, emulated some celebration of his idol Cuauhtémoc Blanco. This time it is about that celebration where the legend of America pretended to urinate the rival goal. This fact was not well received by the Mexican soccer environment, and even Henry himself has apologized, but what he will not be able to avoid with these is a financial sanction from Liga MX.
The rules of conduct for Liga MX players state that footballers cannot hold celebrations that incite hatred or direct provocations to the fans. Henry’s celebration violates said rule and that is why the player will be sanctioned with the figure of 150 thousand pesos as a measure of reprimand after his controversial celebration last Saturday. From then on, there will be no sporting sanction for the center forward.
