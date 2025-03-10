The fine that can fall for circulating without the ITV sticker on the windshield

The Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) is a mandatory procedure for all vehicles that they want to circulate in our country, that they must prove that they meet the minimum road safety and environmental protection requirements. If so, they receive an unmistakable badge: a colorful sticker which must necessarily place in a visible place of the windshield.

No, you can’t circulate with the itv expired except in these situations and for a short time

“Vehicles that have favorably exceeded the periodic technical inspection must place the corresponding Distinctive V-19 In accordance with the provisions of Annex XI of the General Vehicle Regulations, which will be obtained at the ITV station and will be considered inspection test ”, includes the Royal Decree 920/2017.

Therefore, the use of this sticker remains mandatory, as recalled by the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV). Do not take it in the vehicle is considered a Mild traffic infractionso the driver can be sanctioned with a fine of 100 euros.

In this sense, there are some Exceptionsalthough they only affect a small group of vehicles: “Those vehicles cataloged or classified by the administration are exempt from the V-19 distinctive Historical vehicles”

Where to place the ITV sticker?

When overcoming the ITV, the driver receives a sticker that must place in a visible place. In those vehicles that have windshields (cars, vans, trucks …), the sticker must go in the upper right angle for its inner face, to subtract the least possible visibility from the driver. In the cases of motorcycles, which lack this protection element, it must be placed somewhere that is seen in a simple way.





The ITV sticker fulfills a valuable function: That the authorities can know, at first glance, if the vehicle has exceeded this periodic exam. “It is not a simple adhesive. It has the same relevance as the rest of the vehicle’s official documents, ”explains the managing director of AECA-ITV, Guillermo Magaz.

The fine that can fall by circulating with the ITV of the expired car



In this badge, the information about the year and the month in which the ITV expires of the vehicle, as well as the station number that the last inspection and the shield of the autonomous community in which it is located appears. However, the top date to overcome this evaluation is not collected. That information can be consulted on the back of the technical inspection card or through the MIDGT ​​app.