The fine that can fall by circulating with the ITV of the expired car

The Technical inspection of vehicles (ITV) It is a mandatory procedure in our country for decades. It is an exam that must pass all the vehicles enrolled to check if they meet the minimum requirements to circulate, thus minimizing the risk of accidents and reinforcing safety in the Spanish roads.

However, many users try to escape from this periodic evaluation, judging by the latest data published by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). In 2023, the last year of which you have registration, 641,126 fines were imposed By circulating with the itv expired, 62% more than in 2015, when 396,666 sanctions were imposed. By provinces, where more infractions were recorded in Madrid, Valencia and Cádiz.

And the fine that these drivers face is 200 or 500 eurosdepending on the case, recalls the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-IDV).

In addition to the economic sanction, the AECA-ITV warns that the non-coverage of the insurance company in case of incident with the vehicle must be added, because the company will not be obliged to take care of the expenses if it circulates without this badge.

In the case of a Road Sinister In which the life or integrity of people is put into “serious and immediate danger, causing death or relevant injuries”, the consequences would be more serious, remember from the association. The user would face a criminal illicit that can lead to deprivation of the right to drive, fine and even prison penalty, depending on gravity.





It is not only economic sanction, but a civic responsibility, These entities and DGT themselves insist. Both remember that circulating with vehicle that fails to comply with the minimum requirements can be the cause of road accidents, with deaths and injured of different consideration and cause levels of pollution harmful to citizens.

More fines for circulating with the itv expired

The number of sanctions for circulating with the itv expired increased 62% from 2015 to 2023, according to the last balance of the DGT. In total, 396,666 sanctions were imposed. The three autonomous communities where the sanctions were most increased were Ceuta (107%), Castilla-La Mancha (90.3%) and Castilla y León (83.8%). By cities, Madrid, Valencia and Cádiz.

“It is an increase that should worry us all because it reflects what is happening with the state of the automotive park: more and more vehicles circulate along our roads without fulfilling the Minimum safety conditions and environmental protection. This represents a real danger to all public road users, ”says the managing director of AECA-ITV, Guillermo Magaz.