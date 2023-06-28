Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:01



There is no special permit to drive a bicycle, but there are a series of rules that every user must know in order to circulate safely and not put the lives of others or their own at risk. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) lists a series of rules that users must comply with when using the bike. Most are general rules that apply to all types of roads, but some are more specific for driving on streets, highways or highways.

Cyclists must also respect traffic regulations. In addition, those users who break the traffic rules can be fined. For this reason, the DGT warns what can happen if you violate any regulations, such as the case of driving through pedestrian crossings on a bicycle or driving above the established blood alcohol level. It is possible that some of these measures that carry a fine are not known to the cyclist, but to avoid this setback it is best to be well informed about the current measures.

The fine for exceeding the alcohol level



The DGT also recalls other regulations that may entail a financial penalty for cyclists. For example, the maximum blood alcohol level for drivers in general is 0.5 g/l of alcohol in blood or alcohol in breath greater than 0.25 milligrams per liter and it also affects cyclists. So they would be required to submit to the breathalyzer test if required by an agent. The fine can be between 500 and 1,000 euros depending on the rate and recidivism.

The fine for crossing a zebra crossing without getting off the bike



It is not uncommon that on more than one occasion you have seen a cyclist riding his bike crossing a pedestrian crossing, as this is not allowed. According to the DGT, bicycles do not have priority at pedestrian crossings (not to be confused with cyclist crossings). To cross a zebra crossing it is mandatory for the user to get off the bike and cross on foot. Those who do not comply with this rule can receive a fine of up to 200 euros.

In addition, cyclists must yield right-of-way at a marked crosswalk and when turning onto another road and there are pedestrians crossing, even if there is no crosswalk. When the right of way for pedestrians is not respected, cyclists can receive a fine of up to 200 euros.

Another rule that many cyclists do not know is that while driving this vehicle you cannot use your mobile phone either. In addition, headphones connected to sound receivers or players are prohibited, as headphones limit hearing and can cause distractions. The fine for using a mobile phone or headphones can amount to 200 euros.