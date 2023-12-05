Club América qualified for the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and could not miss the controversy, this time involving one of its players, the author of one of the goals in the second leg, the Colombian naturalized Mexican attacker Julian Quiñoneswho received a fine from the Disciplinary Commission for touching his genitals during his goal celebration.
The institution published a statement in which it states that the Mexican team will have to comply with a financial penalty for celebrating a goal inappropriately.
“The Disciplinary Commission determined to financially sanction the Club América player, Julián Andrés Quiñones Quiñones, since during the Second Leg match of the Quarterfinals of the MX League, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, between Clubs América and León he celebrated a goal inappropriately, thus violating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, specifically article 43 which mentions the following:
Players and/or members of the coaching staff who celebrate a goal or the victory of the match with excessive, inappropriate, obscene, offensive, rude, mocking or frankly unsportsmanlike conduct, gestures or gestures towards the opponent or towards the general public that have or not been seen by the referee will be sanctioned,” the article states.
“Club América is warned about the future conduct of its players, since in the event that this type of actions arise again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against them,” the text concludes.
According to the fine, some sources revealed that the amount that the player would have to pay to avoid major problems on a sporting level is 50 thousand pesosso you should have already settled them before you can be severely punished.
