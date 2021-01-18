Sweden has introduced a fine for violating antiquity restrictions in the amount of 2 thousand kronor (197 euros), reports TASS…

Fines for violation of the rules, which may be introduced under the interim pandemic law, will begin to be written on January 27.

The interim law is valid from January 10 to the end of September 2021. In particular, it gives the authorities the right to close sports facilities and shopping centers amid an unfavorable situation regarding the coronavirus.

Earlier, the country’s government obliged citizens to wear protective masks in transport during rush hours, prohibited more than four people from gathering in a restaurant in a restaurant, and reduced the time for selling alcohol to 20:00.

We add, in December, the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustav acknowledged the failure of the strategy chosen by the country’s authorities to combat COVID-19. Unlike most EU countries, Sweden did not impose tough restrictions during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities appealed to the residents’ sense of responsibility and civic duty, giving them only recommendations, for violation of which there were no penalties.