The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reported that bringing in domestic workers without a license entails financial and legal penalties. The Ministry explained on the “X” platform that the penalty for anyone who brings in domestic workers without a license is imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine between 200,000 and one million dirhams.

Article 27 of a federal decree law regarding domestic service workers stipulates that anyone who: Firstly: practices the activity of any mediation or Temporary employment of domestic workers in the country without a license, in accordance with the provisions of this decree law, its executive regulations and the decisions implementing them.

Secondly: He exploited or misused the electronic powers granted to him to access the Ministry’s systems, or enabled others to do so, which resulted in a breach in the work procedures or relationships, or the Ministry’s systems.

On the other hand, the Ministry specified the responsibilities of the assistant worker upon termination of his contract after the trial period, in the event that he is recruited directly, and not through the domestic labor recruitment office, clarifying that if he is recruited directly, and not through the domestic labor recruitment office, the domestic worker bears The cost of his return to his country, as well as any other entitlements to the employer.

If the domestic worker is unable to bear the cost of returning to his country, the employer will bear this cost.

However, if the worker is recruited through a labor recruitment office, the provisions of Article (5) of the federal decree law regarding domestic service workers obligate the recruitment office to undertake several obligations, including the expenses of returning the domestic worker to his country. The office is also responsible for returning the remaining amounts to the employer according to the remaining period of the contract, and providing housing for the worker in the event he returns to the recruitment office.