lUN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA)in Israel's sights for his alleged collusion with Hamashas sufficient mechanisms and procedures “to guarantee compliance with the humanitarian principle of neutrality,” according to a preliminary report delivered to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

However, the report recognizes that the agency presents “critical areas (that must) be strengthened and improved,” as explained this Wednesday at a press conference by the United Nations spokesperson, Florencia Soto, after detailing that the findings were communicated yesterday to Guterres by the former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, appointed by the secretary general to head a group whose sole purpose is to investigate UNRWA.

The spokesperson did not want to give details about the importance of these “critical areas” in the global work of UNRWA, ordering journalists to wait for the delivery of the final report on April 20. in which “concrete and realistic recommendations on how to address these critical areas” will be collected.

View of the fighting in Gaza. Photo:Getty Images Share

The UN has defended the role of UNRWA as a “backbone” of the humanitarian response in Gaza and in the protection of Palestinian refugees, within the West Bank and Gaza or in neighboring countries where there are millions of them, such as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

But Israel's accusations that it identified twelve of its members as participants in the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel have led several countries to freeze their funding to the agency, including major donors the United States and Germany; others, such as Sweden and Canada, suspended funding but later resumed it after seeing no evidence of Israel's accusations.

On February 20, Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan went further in his accusations against the UN agency for the Palestinians and told the Security Council – without providing evidence – that “12% of its employees are members of Hamas, and at least 236 of them are active terrorists in this organization, which proves that UNRWA is part of the Hamas terror machine, and that makes it a terrorist organization.”

