On November 22, Olga Daineko, an expert at the Center for Financial Literacy NIFI of the Ministry of Finance of Russia, spoke about what to do if you find someone else’s bank card.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” she said that you should not try to send a small amount to the card account with a message about the find, transfer your find to someone, or leave the card in a conspicuous place waiting for the owner. As the expert recalled, until the card is blocked, unscrupulous people who find the card after you can use it to make purchases on the Internet or in a contactless store.

Daineko also does not recommend taking the card with you or looking for the owner on the Internet. According to her, this can create problems for the finder himself. Since he may be suspected of previous illegal debiting of funds if the attacker has already managed to use the card.

“Therefore, at best, the search for the owner is a waste of time, and at worst, suspicion of involvement in the theft of funds from the bank account of the card,” she stressed.

In addition, Daineko warned that you should not withdraw money or pay for the purchase with someone else’s card. Since the use of found bank cards provides for criminal liability under clause “d” part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft from a bank account”), the expert explained.

As the best solution in case of finding someone else’s card, Daineko advised calling the hotline of the bank that issued the card and report the find. If the owner has not yet reported the loss to the bank, the bank will contact him and block the card.

At the same time, the expert clarified that if someone else’s card is found in a bank branch or at an ATM, you need to inform the bank employee about this, and not try to block it yourself through the ATM. Since the use of technical blocking by randomly entering a PIN code will secure the card only for 24 hours.

If there is no message asking for blocking, the card will be unblocked automatically. In addition, ATMs are equipped with video recording and such actions with someone else’s card can also be regarded as an attempt to illegally withdraw funds.

Earlier, on November 18, Larisa Soldatova, Deputy Head of the Department of Public Law at the HSE Faculty of Law, advised not to try to find the owner of someone else’s plastic card on your own. Because you can get unfounded accusations of theft or fraud. It is better to report the find to the bank that issued it. An employee of a financial institution should explain the situation and dictate the card number.