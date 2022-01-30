In early February, the ruble may return to the range of 74-76 per dollar. This was stated by Deputy Director of the Capital Markets Department of Accent Capital Sergey Makarov on Sunday, January 30.

“Tension has risen in the geopolitical arena, and announcements of new sanctions have only added fire to the foreign exchange market. At some point, the market became overly emotional and did not think logically. This led to the weakening of the ruble, ”Makarov said in an interview with the agency. “Prime”.

Makarov noted the possibility of easing geopolitical tensions as early as early February.

“In February, it is believed that tensions will subside, diplomacy will win, emotions will go away and the Central Bank (CB) will raise the key rate, this can positively affect the Russian ruble and provide “fuel” for strengthening to 76-74 rubles per dollar,” the analyst said. .

If, according to the specialist, the pressure on the ruble continues, the Central Bank may enter the market with additional interventions.

On January 24, the Russian stock market and the ruble, against the backdrop of aggravated geopolitical contradictions between Russia and the West, fell just like at the beginning of the pandemic: the RTS dollar index collapsed by 8.1% by the last close and by 33% – to the peak value of October 25, 2021. The Moscow Exchange Index lost about 6% during trading during the day, having updated its minimum levels on December 8, 2020. April futures for Brent fell 0.09% to $87 per barrel. Shares of Russian issuers lost from 2 to 12%.

After that, the Central Bank of Russia decided to suspend purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market as part of the budget rule. The decision to resume the purchase of foreign currency will be made taking into account the actual situation in the financial markets. As specified in the press service of the regulator, the Central Bank monitors the situation in the financial market and has enough tools to prevent threats to financial stability, if any.