To live on interest from the deposit, at least 26 million rubles must be in the bank account. This amount, provided that a family of four needs about 100 thousand rubles for the life of a family, was named by Andrey Revenko, managing director for work with wealthy clients of BCS World of Investments in an interview with Prime agency.

This figure, according to the expert, is due to the decrease in the key rate of the Central Bank to a record 4.25 percent. The average return on deposits for 2021 was 4.5 percent.

At the same time, in Moscow, the amount of 150-200 thousand rubles required for the life of a family is possible, provided that the deposit is 45-50 million rubles, Revenko calculated.

The specialist named the purchase of securities or real estate as an alternative to deposits. However, in both cases, you need to have financial literacy in order to carefully study the market and the possible risks from transactions.

Earlier, the Central Bank refused to cut the rate, leaving it at 4.25 percent. The regulator justified this decision by the fact that the demand recovery is happening faster and is more sustainable than previously expected. At the same time, there are no conditions for raising the rate, since the risks of rising prices and inflationary expectations of the population have decreased since the December meeting of the Central Bank.