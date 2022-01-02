It is more profitable to take vacations in 2022 in those months in which a working day is more expensive, if the salary depends on the number of work shifts, independent financial expert Eduard Matveev said on January 2.

“In 2022, if we count the number of working days in months, then it is most profitable to take a vacation in September, August, December and March,” he said in an interview with URA.RU…

Matveyev cited the month of January as an example, when most people work 10 days less than in other months, but they receive the same salary.

“It turns out that one working day is more expensive for you. And if you take extra days in addition to the same January holidays, you will receive less for these days than you received as a salary, ”the expert added.

If the issue of vacation concerns piecework, then there is not much difference when to go on vacation. In this case, you must first complete the task, otherwise there is a danger of losing control over projects and losing money, concluded Matveyev.

At the end of December, experts named the most profitable winter vacation period. The prices for travel, which jumped up on New Year’s Eve, will begin to decline from mid-January, and by February they will fall by 30-40% compared to the holiday prices.