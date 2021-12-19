Director of the regional network for work with wealthy clients “BCS World of Investments” Grigory Sosnovsky gave a forecast for trends in the economy in 2022. Next year, raw materials will stop growing in price, stated expert in an interview with Prime agency.

The financier recalled that in 2021 there was an explosive growth in demand for resources, supplies of which decreased due to lockdowns and transportation problems. Thus, steel prices increased by more than 70 percent over the year, coking coal – by 74.5 percent, natural gas – by 57.5 percent.

However, in the future, the economic sphere will change, predicted Sosnovsky. He called the slowdown in the growth of prices for raw materials and, accordingly, goods, the trend of 2022.

“The cost of raw materials and, as a consequence, goods, most likely, is at local highs – there is no need to expect further explosive growth in prices for raw materials. However, all these calculations are correct only if the situation with the coronavirus and lockdowns calms down, ”Sosnovsky stressed.

The expert also suggested that along with the stabilization of the commodity market, the service sector will grow. Part of the capital will flow into this area following the deferred demand. Sosnovsky recalled that due to coronavirus restrictions, many companies in this area have closed. The Lockdowns have brought “unusual realities” to the economy, the specialist added.

“In fact, we have experienced the first economic crisis since the Second World War, the causes of which lay outside the economy,” he concluded.