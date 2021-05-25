Asset manager of BCS World of Investments Andrey Rusetskiy, in an interview with Prime agency, named the best way to invest 100 thousand rubles.

The financier noted that the inflow of funds from retail investors has increased in recent years. So, in 2020, the assets of individuals grew by two trillion rubles. According to him, for a long-term investor, the portfolio is based on shares, both Russian and foreign.

Bonds are a more conservative instrument, the expert noted. They usually have a yield of two to three percent higher than deposits. “By mixing stocks and bonds in different proportions, you can control the risk (volatility) of your own portfolio,” Rusetsky said.

For long-term investment, the specialist recommended purchasing shares of fast-growing companies. The expert also advised novice investors to diversify their portfolio.

Rusetsky noted that with a small amount of investment, one should pay attention to exchange-traded and open-ended mutual funds.

Earlier, Russian billionaire Leonid Fedun gave advice on where to invest a million rubles for a private investor. If there is a goal to save a million, then it is better to put money on a deposit in a bank of the highest reliability, he said. If you need to make money on it, then you need to look for financial instruments. “If you want to play on the rates, because you see that the ruble will continue to weaken for some reason, then it is better to buy currency or government bonds, they are not taxed,” said the billionaire.