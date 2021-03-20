Associate Professor of the Department of Financial Markets of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Maxim Markov, in an interview with the Prime agency, named cases when it is necessary to refuse to buy dollars.

According to him, in the short term, it is not worth exchanging rubles for dollars for those for whom these rubles are not surplus, but serve to cover their current expenses and maintain the current standard of living. Thus, the dollar exchange rate is undergoing significant fluctuations both in general and in recent years. “You shouldn’t expect to improve your well-being by investing your current funds in it,” said the financier.

He noted that the dynamics of the dollar in the short term is extremely unpredictable and can go both in the direction of growth and in the direction of decline. If there is an increase in the exchange rate, for citizens and enterprises that do not have direct access to the stock exchange, the effect of this growth may be minimal due to bank fees and rates.

Thus, in the short term, the rule is that money should be kept in the currency in which it is spent. At the same time, in the medium and long term, it makes sense to invest in currency pursuing various goals, Markov noted.

First of all, there is an opportunity to make money on the growth of the dollar exchange rate, since in the longer term this probability is greater. In addition, those who expect to travel abroad should invest in foreign currency.

Earlier, Anton Yemelyanov, a professor at the Synergy Business School, said that the best time to sell dollars is when the foreign exchange rate begins to decline. According to him, it becomes profitable to exchange dollars for rubles at a time of rising oil prices. In addition, a positive foreign trade balance may affect the depreciation of the exchange rate – this means that more currency is entering the country than it is leaving.