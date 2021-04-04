Dmitry Ferapontov, senior lecturer at the Department of Banking at Synergy University, named a way to protect against currency collapses. His recommendations are cited by the Prime agency.

For effective management of the foreign exchange portfolio, the financier advises to form an information field around himself in order to understand the cause-and-effect relationships of rate fluctuations. According to him, it is impossible to form exclusively dual-currency portfolios. “It is worth considering the possibility of investing, for example, in triplets: ruble-dollar-Swiss franc or ruble-euro-Chinese yuan,” the expert noted.

The key rule when investing in foreign currency is to form a full-fledged foreign exchange portfolio, fortunately there are tools for this: non-cash transactions that allow you not to run to the bank to exchange Russian rubles for foreign currency. There are fairly stable currencies, for example, the Swiss franc, which is popular precisely because of the lack of high price volatility. Dmitry Ferapontov Senior Lecturer, Department of Banking, Synergy University

The expert does not recommend collecting a portfolio of savings set aside for early purchases or a “rainy day”. “In the event of a sharp need for funds, there is a risk of falling into a” downward trend “and incurring a loss on the exchange, selling at a rate lower than the currency was bought,” he explained.

Earlier, a specialist warned Russians against buying counterfeit dollars. According to Ferapontov, the main rule is to use only cash desks of banks, and not “forecourt” currency exchange offices, in which 99 percent of offenses occur.