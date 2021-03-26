In Russia, a number of categories of citizens are entitled to an increased or doubled pension. The conditions for receiving allowances in an interview with the agency “Prime” were listed by the professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova.

According to her, those who postponed the registration of a pension after the onset of the official retirement age have the right to increased payments. In addition, citizens over 80 years old, disabled persons of the first group, persons who have received government awards, Olympic champions, honored artists, participants in the Great Patriotic War and labor veterans can receive a double fixed part of the pension.

WWII veterans, invalids from childhood, injured due to the war, unreasonably repressed citizens and residents of besieged Leningrad can receive an increase of 50-200 percent of the minimum old-age pension. The increase is calculated based on the life circumstances of the pensioner.

At the same time, additional payments to the fixed part of the pension are also due to those Russians who have disabled dependents in their care. An increase of 25-30 percent can be received by those who have serious work experience in rural areas or in the conditions of the Far North, the financier said.

Earlier, the State Duma revealed a way to increase pensions for all Russians. For this, according to the vice-president of the Confederation of Labor of Russia Oleg Shein, it is necessary to eliminate the “black” and “gray” labor markets, of which the budget receives trillions of rubles less.