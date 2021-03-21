In connection with the changing dollar exchange rate, you should reconsider the structure of your savings: 30% can be left in dollars, 30% – in euros, and 40% – in rubles. Such advice was given on March 21 by the managing partner of GLS INVEST Eduard Bugrov.

Bugrov noted that such a distribution of finances would minimize the risks associated with rate fluctuations.

“The golden rule of an investor is not to keep all savings in one currency, no matter how liquid it may seem. Those who bought a dollar at a price of 76 rubles (and even more so in March last year at 80 rubles) will probably have to come to terms with losses, ” “Prime” an expert.

According to the financier, the rise in oil prices has strengthened the ruble, in addition, there is a tendency for the depreciation of the American currency. There is a possibility that the dollar will fall to the level of 71 rubles.

“Due to the budgetary rule, the value of the ruble is less dependent on oil prices. Even if oil continues to rise, this is unlikely to radically change the balance of power. However, even the positive dynamics in the Russian economy has little effect on the strengthening of the national currency – Russia traditionally has a low national debt and the budget remained in surplus before the pandemic, ”Bugrov added.

Earlier, on March 18, the chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasiliev, said that in the second half of this year the Russian ruble will weaken to 77 against the dollar and 90 against the euro.

According to him, the second half of the year will be traditionally weaker for the ruble, including due to an increase in payments on external debt and dividends to foreign investors. Also, as the economy recovers and external borders open, the demand for imports and foreign exchange will increase.