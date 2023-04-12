Financier Valishvili: there are no restrictions on the minimum amount of money on a bank card

There are no strict restrictions regarding the amount of money that should be on a bank card, information about this on the Internet is fiction. One of the main myths about mandatory savings in an interview with an agency “Prime” dispelled the financier Mary Valishvili.

According to her, the amount that you need to have in your own account is determined by the daily needs of a person. This may include breakfast, transportation, parking fees, and so on. At the same time, a large amount can be kept on the card if it is not used for small purchases. In order to form a so-called “airbag”, Valishvili advised to open a deposit or a savings account.

As the financier emphasized, the only case when you need to keep a fixed amount on the card is the condition of the card issuing bank for a minimum balance. In this case, the banking service agreement may specify the amount that must remain on the account, for example, for free card maintenance, Valishvili concluded.

On April 7, it became known about the results of a survey by the NAFI analytical center, which showed that almost half of Russians (49 percent) were faced with the need to pay a commission when transferring funds to their account in another bank. The majority of citizens (71 percent) said that such operations should be free.

At the same time, 91 percent of Russians have experience in transferring money between their cards or accounts. For most of them (80 percent), such operations are a common practice. Every tenth (11 percent) Russian does it daily.