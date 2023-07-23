The head of Mali’s military council issued, on Saturday, the new constitution establishing the Fourth Republic, a day after the Constitutional Court published the final results of the referendum.

The constitution was approved in a popular referendum with 96.91% of the votes, according to the final numbers of the Constitutional Court. It was issued in the Official Gazette on Saturday by Colonel Asimi Goita, who has been in power since 2020.

Several petitions before the Constitutional Court were rejected, most notably the petition requesting the annulment of the referendum results.

And the Constitutional Court announced that the turnout in the referendum, which took place on June 18, was 38.23 percent.

The court confirmed that it canceled the results of some polling stations.