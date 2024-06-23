Are worth over 2 billion euros the assets of the Russian oligarchs frozen by the Financial Police from 2022 to today. These are buildings, vehicles, boats, planes, land, works of art and company shares, seized from twenty-nine people as a consequence of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and military escalation. This is what emerges from operational budget of the Guardia di Finanzarelating to the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 May 2024, presented on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the foundation of the Corps.





The measures were carried out by the Fiamme Gialle as a member of the Financial Security Committee after having carried out the economic and financial assessments on the people and entities listed in the restrictive measures issued by the European Union.