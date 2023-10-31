What was experienced between Rayados de Monterrey and America last weekend has come to an end. After the victory of those from the Coapa nest over the royal team, there were issues that got out of control after the injury of Brian Rodríguez after apparent threats from Jesús Gallardo. The reality is that in the heat of the moment, the management of the team in the country’s capital acted furiously, initiating a persecution of the Mexican team’s side that came to an end yesterday.
More news about the MX league
In the end, due to the lack of conclusive evidence against the royal player, the Coapa board had to back down and completely ruled out seeking sanctions against Jesús. However, the one who will receive a reprimand from the people of Liga MX will be Jonathan dos Santos, after the midfielder assured before television cameras that the Monterrey man acted intentionally to hurt his teammates. .
The sanction for dos Santos, who called Jesús “bad milk”, breaking the code of ethics and honesty of Mexican football, will be just under 50 thousand pesos; that is, around $2,500. A figure that is surely not very significant for a footballer with Jonathan’s salary, but that is striking, because after all the drama that América created from the second one, the only one repressed was a player who was not even part of the play in field.
