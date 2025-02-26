The arrival of Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS, to Manchester United caused the dismissal of 250 employees in 2023 and now Omar Berrada, the club’s executive director, has announced 200 more. When Ratcliffe acquired almost 28% of United’s actions, fans received the news with enthusiasm. It seemed a new era for the club, but it has been very different.

The British businessman has not met the expectations of fans who dreamed of great signings. Instead, he has applied a policy of cuts with layoff The entrances …

Although Ratcliffe assumed control of football operations, his investment has focused on infrastructure rather than in reinforcements for the team. He has also made it clear that there will be no more signings if sales of players are not achieved.

Now, the environment in Manchester United is loaded with uncertainty. The team led by Rubén Amorim also crosses a sports crisis, being located in the fifteenth place in the Premier League. Far from improving, the equipment has been indicated by its low level. The coach himself said that this could be “the worst version of Manchester United in history” and that the team’s performance affects the club’s financial situation.





Laura Campuzano

The executive director, Omar Berrada, is implementing a transformation plan because the club accumulates five years in a loss. He assures that the cuts are necessary to be able to invest in sports success and improve the facilities without continuing to lose money.

From the departure of Alex Ferguson and David Gill, the club has spent approximately 2.1 billion pounds on signings. In addition, Ratcliffe signed the Newcastle sports director, but fired him at five months. He also decided to do without coach Erik Ten Hag, paying 11 million euros to Sporting de Portugal to sign his substitute, Amorim.

In addition, the club has spent 250 million pounds on signings during the last year. Players like Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Josegua Zirkzee arrived in the hope of strengthening the team, but the performance has not been expected. The sports and financial crisis aggravates and employees live with the fear of new cuts.