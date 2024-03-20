We could affirm that we are witnessing a growing globalization of the economy, technology and communication, while politics and not to mention democracy are left behind. We have a paradigmatic example in the environment. Global warming is scientifically proven and, nevertheless, public powers are incapable of stopping the path towards disaster. (…)

If we want to address the underlying issue, that is, the possibility that democracy, the will and interests of citizens, be the one that directs the ongoing processes through their representatives and other forms of participation, we have to implement and do the concept of expansive democracy viable. That is: if the economy – capital – expands at all levels, democracy must do the same, otherwise the dialectical link between economy and politics will not be established. That is why I maintain that the new impulse of democracy must have two spaces or aspects of expansion. One horizontal, spatial or geopolitical, and another vertical, thematic or penetration and assumption of new content. The first involves the creation of new global political subjects capable of measuring themselves against and, where appropriate, effectively regulating the large economic, technological and media subjects. In that direction, a new concrete democratic impulse, in terms of expansion, must come hand in hand with the construction of the European Union. European national democracies, separately, have insufficient power, unless they are framed and emulsified in a broader and more effective democracy, as in our case is the European one. That is why I have been insisting that the issue is not only the political union of Europe, but its democratic union, since the fact that the countries that make up the Union are democratic does not guarantee, per se, that the whole is. The premise for this desired new impulse is the political construction of the European Union in the sense of democratic expansion, without which legislative reforms at the national level, of politics, for example, would not achieve their objectives. However, I fear that as long as the rule of unanimity persists and we do not move towards a form of federalism, the difficulties will persist.

In the future, we will surely contemplate the launch of initiatives to achieve supranational unions, more or less articulated, in different areas of the world. Today we already have some processes in the United States, Mexico and Canada, or in Latin America with Unasur and Mercosur. Also in Asia, more or less advanced projects along the same lines are emerging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Shanghai Group and others. That is to say, it is a slow process of “internationalization” of the world, which usually begins with commercial and economic aspects, but which, little by little, interweaves interests in the fields of security and politics. The creation of democratic supraregional political subjects, more or less federal, is a necessary condition for the globalization process to acquire a different direction for the benefit of all human beings.

It is obvious that democratic politics must establish a new relationship with the unelected global economic subjects that today control finance, the main industrial sectors, new technologies and communication. This relationship of cooperation with politics must be carried out through the establishment of agreed rules that encourage and, where appropriate, require compliance with the purposes for which they have been created, in coherence with the general interest established at all times by the democratic institutions. The first sector that should be monitored and, where appropriate, controlled is the financial sector. Possessor of the world's money and essential for the functioning of the economy as a whole, its lack of control is a catastrophe for humanity. Democracy must have a public bank, and the private bank of a systemic nature – which cannot be allowed to “fall” – must be under effective supervision, since its failure not only harms the shareholders, but also the savers. society in general. In reality, if we want democracy not to be a victim of the financial system, or of those other strategic sectors that are controlled by very few multinational companies in an oligopoly regime, all of them should acquire a mixed public-private character, whether in their ownership , in its profits or in its supervisory management.

It would not be a question, therefore, of moving towards a statist regime, whose negative results we already know, but nor of remaining in a system of uncontrolled capitalism whose disastrous consequences we have also suffered. We should move towards a mixed system in which the strategic sectors of the economy and technology, which determine the direction of the globalization processes, would be framed in the objectives of general interest that democratic politics would point out. These sectors must establish a new relationship with democracy, both in politics in general and in the internal functioning of large corporations.

Democracy either expands, horizontally and vertically, or it will be emptied of real content. It must be globalized and penetrate strategic economic processes so that the general development of societies is oriented and responds to the interests, aspirations and values ​​of citizens, authentic subjects of democracy and, therefore, the holders of the can. The fight for the expansion of democracy in all areas of public life should be the great objective of progressive, political and social forces in the 21st century.

Nicholas Sartorius (San Sebastián, 1938) is a lawyer, essayist and politician. He was co-founder of Comisiones Obreras. This excerpt is a preview of his book Expansive democracy. Or how to overcome capitalism, from Anagrama. It is published this March 20.

