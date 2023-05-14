The cost of gas in Europe this fall will depend on weather conditions. Analyst FG “Finam” Sergei Kaufman on May 13 predicted an increase in prices to $ 800 per 1 thousand cubic meters. m in very hot weather.

“The cost of gas at the beginning of the heating season will primarily depend on weather conditions. In case of hot weather in summer and an early start of the heating season, we consider it likely that prices will return to the range of $600-800 per 1,000 cubic meters. At the same time, in the event of favorable weather and the absence of force majeure on the supply side, we do not exclude the complete normalization of prices, which implies their return to the range of $200–300 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, ”quotes him “RIA News”.

For companies whose selling price depends on market prices, the current normalization of gas prices in Europe threatens to reduce profits. These include Gazprom, which, according to analysts, will reduce its adjusted profit by 70% year-on-year in 2023, Kaufman added.

Meanwhile, for some American LNG suppliers, the price does not depend on the cost of gas in the EU, but is formed based on the price of the American gas hub Henry Hub, with amendments. For them, first of all, volumes and demand forecasts are important.

Earlier, on May 10, the price of June futures, according to the website of the London-based ICE exchange, fell below $400 per 1,000 cubic meters on the TTF hub in the Netherlands. m for the first time since July 8, 2021. Back in early 2023, blue fuel cost more than $700. As Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov noted to Izvestia, the cost of natural gas in Europe is declining amid falling consumption volumes and, as a result, demand in the European market. He explained that the heating season is over, at the same time, until the sultry heat season has arrived, which requires increased work of air conditioners and electricity.

With a reduction in consumption and the filling of underground storage facilities at a faster pace, European gas prices may consolidate below $400 per 1,000 cubic meters. m and hold out there until the onset of hot weather, possibly the whole of May, and in the summer the increase in the cost of blue fuel can bring prices to the region of $ 500-600, Chernov concluded.

Prior to this, on May 3, the head of the Bundestag climate protection and energy committee, Klaus Ernst (Left), said in an interview with Izvestia that gas prices could rise in the second half of 2023 due to the growth of the Chinese economy. For Germany, cutting off Russian gas is an “uncomfortable situation,” despite the fact that the country is able to replace supplies, he added.

On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that world natural gas prices would rise.