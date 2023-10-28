Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held its fourth plenary session in the French capital, Paris, chaired by T. Raja Kumar, from the Republic of Singapore, where the group confirmed that it will conduct a field visit to the UAE by February 2024.

Commenting on the group’s announcement, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, said: We welcome the FATF’s announcement of its intention to conduct a field visit to the United Arab Emirates to verify the completion of the national action plan, as the UAE looks forward to welcoming the group’s evaluation team to highlight the efforts Enhanced and sustainable action taken to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. His Excellency added: “Cooperation with strategic international partners is very important within the framework of strengthening global efforts to detect and disrupt all forms of financial crimes.”

In turn, His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Financing of Illegal Organizations, said: “The UAE takes its role of protecting the integrity of the global financial system very seriously, and confirms its firm commitment to combating economic crimes.” And illegal networks inside and outside the country through the expertise and capabilities it provides in this regard.”

For his part, His Excellency Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, said: “The FATF announcement is an appreciation by the group for the efforts made by various relevant authorities in the country to fulfill the provisions of the action plan, stressing the continuation of work with partners and relevant authorities to achieve Our long-term sustainable plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.”