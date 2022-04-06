Tomorrow the Financial Forum 2022. The event, organized by Comunicazione Italiana, is dedicated to innovation in corporate finance and public administration. The Forum will be held at the Information Building. It will be possible to participate in the event by registering on the portal, or to participate in the event remotely open the following link starting at 08:55: http://ow.ly/o6vv50IBC6G

The event intends to explore the key role played by the Chief Financial Officers in the digital transformation processes (CFO), called to manage budgets and resources in a strategic way at the service of new digital initiatives and business strategies required in post-pandemic scenarios. During the day the speakers will discuss during the panels on various issues: Digitization seen from the “financial” side: how to promote digital culture with the tools of the CFO; the “marriage” between It and Finance. Cloud Technology, Blockchain, AI: new technologies to support the CFO’s activity; Kyriba: the value of the Enterprise Liquidity Management Platform; Corporate payments: what are the most important challenges and new trends for 2022; The impact of “remoteization” on the CFO activity: which skills and which leadership for the future ?; Liquidity Optimization and Continuous Support to the Supply Chain; The agile CFO and digital ambition applied to SMEs; Implementing ESG policies in business strategies: what role for corporate finance.

Right away the CFOs that will take part: Luca Carnevale Carlino, CFO / Chief Financial Officer Sopra Steria; Ferdinando Chianese, Group CFO Carbone Group; Maria Teresa Orlando, VP – Chief Financial Officer Endress + Hauser; Angela Persano, Head of Finance and Controlling Compendium; Matteo Rinaldi, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy Sandoz; Angelo Sidoti, Cfo, Member of the Board ubroker; Michael Tesch, Head of Finance Services and Country Head of the Clariant Group; Paolo Chiappa, Chief Operating Officer Hydac Italia; Adolfo Fratini, Group CFO Aviointeriors; Giulio Tassoni, CFO Dr. Max; Fabrizio Tocchini, Global Head of Innovation Wolters Kluwer | CCH Tagetik; Andrea Delvò, Managing Director Kyriba Italy Kyriba; Chiara Vignoletti, Head of Sales GTB IMI CIB North East and Center North for the Intesa Sanpaolo Global Transaction Banking Department; Alberto Del Bon, Esaote Corporate Treasury Manager; Michelangelo Merola, Head of Finance & Insurance Italy Enel; Roberto Porcelli, Head of Global Treasury Chiesi Farmaceutici; Matteo Greco, Product Marketing Director Kyriba; Stefano Santori, Founder of Stefano Santori Training Mindset Coach / CEO Wikicom; Daniele Barzaghi, Country Head of Finance Italy Clariant Group; Cristina Ceccato, CFO, Statutory Auditor and Innovation Manager Cultiva OP; Daniele D’Acierno, CFO Magli Intermodal Service; Bruno Lupani, Member of the Corporate Finance Technical Committee & Member of the Lombardy Committee ANDAF National Association of Administrative and Financial Directors / Group CFO Raccortubi; Emilio Pastore, Head of Treasury and Investments HDI Italy / Head of Treasury and Investments HDI Assicurazioni; Guido Bailo, Head of Operation Kyriba Italy; Alberto Del Bon, Esaote Corporate Treasury Manager; Alessandro Galbarini, Group CFO MTA; Alessandro Giudice, CFO D-Orbit; Michelangelo Merola, Head of Finance & Insurance Italy Enel; Angela Persano, Head of Finance and Controlling Compendium; Daniele D’Acierno, CFO Magli Intermodal Service; Alessandro Giudice, CFO D-Orbit; Marco Tierno, Chief Financial Officer GH Italy; Grazia Cafagna, Director – Head of FS Global Solution Wolters Kluwer | CCH Tagetik; Alessandro Galbarini, Group CFO MTA; Marco Giunta, Chief Risk Officer Zurich Italy – Zurich Insurance Group; Filippo Martini, Head of Risk B2B, B2C and Corporate Cetelem (BNP Paribas Group); Ferdinando Perone, Partner yourCFO / Group CFO Risparmio Casa; Emanuele Tamiazzo, Southern Europe Finance Director CHEP Italy; Marco Tierno, Chief Financial Officer GH Italy.

The event, shared by the Main Media Partner Adnkronos, is promoted by Compendium, Kyriba, Wolters Kluwer, FASI.eu. For all the info visit the official website www.forumfinancial.it # financialfourm22.